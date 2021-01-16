BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The AFP reported on Saturday that armed men linked to the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization had seized a military base in the Borno State of southeast Nigeria.

The agency quoted two sources who confirmed that the elements of the “West Africa Province of the Islamic State” launched an attack last night on the base located in the city of Marti, on the western coast of Lake Chad, and tightened their control over it after violent clashes.

One of the sources emphasized that the priority of the Nigerian army is now to restore the base and a military operation has been launched to achieve this goal.

The agency noted that the aforementioned base was attacked by militants last week.