BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – According to a recent report published by Washington Post, Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashemi Al-Qurashi, the successor of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi in the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization, worked as an informant during his imprisonment in Iraq.

According to the newspaper report, the Iraqi detainee “M060108-01” was described as a model prisoner by the U.S. forces, who said he provided precise details about the whereabouts of other terrorists.

“Over several days of questioning in 2008, the detainee provided precise directions on how to find the secret headquarters of the insurgent group’s media wing, down to the color of the front door and the times of day when the office would be occupied,” the Washington Post article said.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about the second leader of the group, a Swede of Moroccan origin called Abu Qaswarah, al-Qurashi drew maps of the gathering place where he lives, giving the U.S. forces key intel into the latter’s whereabouts in Mosul.

The newspaper pointed out that the secret documents published by the U.S. Department of Defense showed that Al-Qurashi was a prolific informant and provided dozens of invaluable details that helped those fighting the terrorist organization he now heads.

Al-Qurashi, whose real name is Amir Muhammad Saeed Abd al-Rahman al-Mawla, did a to protect himself, one official told the newspaper.

“He did a number of things to save his own neck, and he had a long record of being hostile — including during interrogation — toward foreigners in ISIS,” said Christopher Maier, assistant secretary of defense for special operations and low-intensity conflict, who discussed in an interview the records released by the Combating Terrorism Center at West Point, a Pentagon-funded academic institution at the U.S. Military Academy. “With the rise of ISIS, and the desire to form a caliphate with thousands of foreign fighters, that’s problematic” for Mawla.

The newspaper pointed out that al-Qurashi, an Iraqi, who was 31 years old when he was arrested in late 2007 or early 2008, had undergone dozens of interrogations by U.S. military officials, and that the exact date of his release is unknown, but the interrogation record was halted in July 2008.

Reuters reported in October 2019 that ISIS named Al-Qurashi as the successor of Al-Baghdadi, who was killed on October 27, 2019.

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Share this article:



























