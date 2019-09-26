BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – Over the last 48 hours, the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) has launched at least two attacks against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops in the Badiya Al-Sukhnah region.
Using the element of surprise, the Islamic State has attacked the Syrian and Russian armed forces, twice, in the area north of Al-Sukhnah city.
According to a report from this front, the Islamic State attacked the Syrian and Russian armed forces on Tuesday and Wednesday, killing and wounding a number of military personnel in the process.
The terrorist attacks in the Badiya Al-Sukhnah region come just days after the Syrian Arab Army launched a combing operation to eliminate the last remnants of the Islamic State in the Hamimah area between the Homs and Deir Ezzor governorates.
This operation in the Hamimah area has been mostly limited due to the fact that this part of central Syria is mostly desert and mountains.
