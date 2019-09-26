BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – Over the last 48 hours, the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) has launched at least two attacks against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops in the Badiya Al-Sukhnah region.

Using the element of surprise, the Islamic State has attacked the Syrian and Russian armed forces, twice, in the area north of Al-Sukhnah city.

According to a report from this front, the Islamic State attacked the Syrian and Russian armed forces on Tuesday and Wednesday, killing and wounding a number of military personnel in the process.

The terrorist attacks in the Badiya Al-Sukhnah region come just days after the Syrian Arab Army launched a combing operation to eliminate the last remnants of the Islamic State in the Hamimah area between the Homs and Deir Ezzor governorates.

This operation in the Hamimah area has been mostly limited due to the fact that this part of central Syria is mostly desert and mountains.

DUTAN
Guest
DUTAN
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

HAHAHAHA….THE COWARDS DONT EVEN HAVE THE b***s TO TELL THE DEATH COUNT. OR MAYBE EVEN THEY DONT KNOW…ITS NOT SURPRISING.. THE COWARDICE OF THE RUSKIES AND ASSADISTS ARE WELL KNOWN FACTS AROUND THE GLOBE… ONLY SURPRISE IS WHY IS DOESN'T DO IT EVERYDAY.. THEY ARE JUST PLAYING WITH THE ASSADISTS NOW…MAKING FUN OF THE RUSKIES.. SHOWING JUST HOW PATHETIC THEY REALLY ARE

2019-09-26 10:00
Translate
2019-09-26 10:00
Long Live Syria
Guest
Long Live Syria
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Dont gloat over one of attack & make it look like a mountain out of a mole hole. It is quite possible that Daesh set up an ambush and killed Syrian & Russian Soldiers. This is war & anything can happen. But just look for the retaliation from the Russians and they will return the same with interest. Daesh as a total force is dead and what is left is few members who escaped carrying out these hit & run attacks.

2019-09-26 13:22
Translate
2019-09-26 13:22
DUTAN
Guest
DUTAN
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

its not gloating.. wasn't ruskies saying the war is over?? but cant even travel on liberated areas without getting ambushed and killed???what an embarrassment…they cant even finish idlib.. what a failure.. and IS have thousands of fighters and sleeper cells.. they r just waiting the perfect time….these attacks shows.

2019-09-26 18:40
Translate
2019-09-26 18:40
Tartus 69
Guest
Tartus 69
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Have you only one finger as the result of planting bombs in markets to kill civilians your other finger could have pressed the caps button you idiot.

2019-09-26 14:10
Translate
2019-09-26 14:10
DUTAN
Guest
DUTAN
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

YEA AT LEAST ISIL BOMBS HAVE SOME EFFECTS UNLIKE RUSKIES AND ASSADIST BOMBS. WHICH ONLY SEEMS TO MAKE THINGS WORSE FOR THEMSELVES..WILLTHE ASSADISTS EVER LEARN??

2019-09-26 18:34
Translate
2019-09-26 18:34
Abu Bakr
Guest
Abu Bakr
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Exactly spot on

2019-09-26 14:39
Translate
2019-09-26 14:39
hestroy
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
hestroy
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Fu.ck off ki.ke!

2019-09-26 20:01
Translate
2019-09-26 20:01
hestroy
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
hestroy
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

f**k you, wahhabi pig! f**k off, you joo slave!

2019-09-26 20:00
Translate
2019-09-26 20:00