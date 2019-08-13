BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:35 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) launched a powerful on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions inside the Deir Ezzor countryside last night.
Under the cover of night, the Islamic State reportedly hit the Syrian Army’s positions in the Badiyah Al-Mayadeen region; this resulted in a heavy firefight between the two parties.
According to a military source in the Deir Ezzor Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army suffered three casualties during the terrorist attack, while two members of the Islamic State were killed.
The source added that the Islamic State was unable to achieve their main objective, which was to raid the Syrian Army post near the strategic city of Al-Mayadeen.
The Islamic State has carried out several attacks like this in the last few months, prompting the Syrian Arab Army to increase their military presence in the Deir Ezzor and Homs countrysides.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.