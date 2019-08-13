BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:35 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) launched a powerful on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions inside the Deir Ezzor countryside last night.

Under the cover of night, the Islamic State reportedly hit the Syrian Army’s positions in the Badiyah Al-Mayadeen region; this resulted in a heavy firefight between the two parties.

According to a military source in the Deir Ezzor Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army suffered three casualties during the terrorist attack, while two members of the Islamic State were killed.

The source added that the Islamic State was unable to achieve their main objective, which was to raid the Syrian Army post near the strategic city of Al-Mayadeen.

The Islamic State has carried out several attacks like this in the last few months, prompting the Syrian Arab Army to increase their military presence in the Deir Ezzor and Homs countrysides.

