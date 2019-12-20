BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – On Thursday, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) responded to a violent attack that was launched by Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) militants on the axis of Wadi Al-Dabbiyat in the vicinity of the Al-Hayl Oil Field in the eastern countryside of Homs.

According to a field report from eastern Homs, the Islamic State attack was launched from the Al-Tanf Zone, which is controlled by the U.S.-backed forces.

An intense battle would take place between the Syrian Army and Islamic State in Wadi Dabbiyat for a couple hours on Thursday, resulting in the eventual withdrawal of the terrorist forces from the vicinity of the Al-Hayl Oil Field.

The field report said the Islamic State forces suffered heavy casualties in their ranks before they withdrew from the area. The remaining terrorists were said to have fled to the mountains in eastern Homs.

The Islamic State has recently stepped up their attacks against both the Syrian Army and Iraqi Armed Forces, prompting both militaries to strengthen their defenses in the vast desert region that stretches between their countries.

