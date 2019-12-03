BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – For the third day in a row, the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) has attacked the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions inside the eastern region of the Homs Governorate.
According to reports from this front, the Islamic State forces attacked the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in the Badiya Al-Sukhnah area, killing a couple of soldiers and wounding several more.
The terrorist group claimed they captured two Syrian Arab Army soldiers during their attack on Tuesday.
Recently, the Islamic State has increased their attacks against the Syrian Army in eastern Homs, prompting the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) to once again launch air raids over this vast desert region.
However, despite the increase in air activity and the arrival of reinforcements, the Syrian military has been unable to fully secure this region. This has allowed the Islamic State to continue their terrorist attacks while evading capture.
