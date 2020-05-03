BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – Three Iraqi police were killed and two others wounded late Saturday night, after an armed attack was carried out by the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization in the eastern part of the country.
The Iraqi security forces said in a statement that members of the terrorist gangs attack the police station in the Al-Fattah district of the Diyala Governorate, killing 3 members of the police forces.
The Iraqi security forces said that the terrorist attack resulted in the injury of two members of the police, citing more details to be announced later.
Six Iraqi fighters were killed late Thursday night after ISIS terrorists targeted a point belonging to the 35th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Units in the Salaheddine Governorate.
The liberated provinces, especially Salaheddine, and parts of Kirkuk, Diyala, Nineveh and Al-Anbar have recently witnessed terrorist attacks by members of the Islamic State sleeper cells.
In December 2017, Iraq announced the liberation of its entire territory from the grip of the Islamic State after about three and a half years of confrontations with the terrorist organization that had occupied about a third of the country, declaring the establishment of a so-called “caliphate”.
