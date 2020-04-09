BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:10 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) launched a number of attacks on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in eastern Syria on Thursday, targeting the latter’s forces in the Badiya Al-Sukhnah and Badiya Al-Sham regions of the Homs Governorate.

ISIS began their attacks on Wednesday by ambushing the Syrian Arab Army’s forces in the Badiya Al-Sukhnah region; this would lead to heavy skirmishes between the two parties.

The terrorist group would then expand their attacks to several points in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate, prompting the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) to enter the battle.

According to a field source, the Syrian Air Force launched several airstrikes on the Islamic State’s terrorists in order to force them to scatter and abandon their attacks.

The source said the airstrikes were highly effective, as the Islamic State fled the areas after being repeatedly attacked from the air.

Earlier this week, the Syrian Arab Army and their allies from the National Defense Forces (NDF) and Liwaa Al-Quds (Jerusalem Brigade) launched an operation eliminate the Islamic State’s sleeper cells along the Raqqa-Deir Ezzor axis; however, since then, the terrorist group has shifted their operations to the Badiya Al-Sukhnah region.

Since losing all their territories in Iraq and Syria, the Islamic State has shifted their strategy to launching attacks in the vast desert region between the two countries.

Using sleeper cells, the terrorist group has been relatively successful in these operations, as they are able to disappear after launching hit-and-run attacks.

