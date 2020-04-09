BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:10 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) launched a number of attacks on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in eastern Syria on Thursday, targeting the latter’s forces in the Badiya Al-Sukhnah and Badiya Al-Sham regions of the Homs Governorate.
ISIS began their attacks on Wednesday by ambushing the Syrian Arab Army’s forces in the Badiya Al-Sukhnah region; this would lead to heavy skirmishes between the two parties.
The terrorist group would then expand their attacks to several points in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate, prompting the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) to enter the battle.
According to a field source, the Syrian Air Force launched several airstrikes on the Islamic State’s terrorists in order to force them to scatter and abandon their attacks.
The source said the airstrikes were highly effective, as the Islamic State fled the areas after being repeatedly attacked from the air.
Earlier this week, the Syrian Arab Army and their allies from the National Defense Forces (NDF) and Liwaa Al-Quds (Jerusalem Brigade) launched an operation eliminate the Islamic State’s sleeper cells along the Raqqa-Deir Ezzor axis; however, since then, the terrorist group has shifted their operations to the Badiya Al-Sukhnah region.
Since losing all their territories in Iraq and Syria, the Islamic State has shifted their strategy to launching attacks in the vast desert region between the two countries.
Using sleeper cells, the terrorist group has been relatively successful in these operations, as they are able to disappear after launching hit-and-run attacks.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.