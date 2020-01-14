BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) launched a number of attacks against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate on Monday.

According to a field report from the Homs Governorate, the Islamic State launched heavy attacks in the Badiya Al-Sukhnah region, resulting in fierce clashes between the terrorists and Syrian Arab Army.

The report said the Syrian Arab Army suffered over ten casualties as a result of these clashes; however, they managed to hold their ground and did not concede their military posts to the terrorist forces.

At the same time, a group of Islamic State terrorists stormed the border post in Iraq’s Al-Anbar Governorate last night, resulting in the hospitalization four soldiers from Iraq’s border guards.

Following the Islamic State attack on the Iraq-Syria border, the Iraqi guards carried out a sweeping operation to target the areas where the Islamic State was using as a hideout near the Al-Waleed Crossing.

