BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) launched a heavy attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in southern Al-Raqqa on late Thursday, resulting in heavy casualties for all involved.
According to a field report from southern Al-Raqqa, the Islamic State launched an attack on the Syrian Army’s positions near the Al-Thawrah Oil Field, which led to a series of intense clashes that lasted for a short while.
The report said the Islamic State was able to temporarily penetrate the Syrian Army’s positions before reinforcements from the National Defense Forces (NDF) arrived to help drive back the terrorist combatants in southern Al-Raqqa.
At least a half dozen Syrian Arab Army soldiers and over ten Islamic State terrorists were killed during this intense battle.
Following this battle, the Russian and Syrian air forces carried out several strikes over the Islamic State’s positions between the Homs and Al-Raqqa governorates.
The Islamic State’s latest assault in southern Al-Raqqa comes at a time when they have launched several strikes on the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in the Homs, Deir Ezzor, and Homs governorates.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.