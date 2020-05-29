BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) launched a heavy attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in southern Al-Raqqa on late Thursday, resulting in heavy casualties for all involved.

According to a field report from southern Al-Raqqa, the Islamic State launched an attack on the Syrian Army’s positions near the Al-Thawrah Oil Field, which led to a series of intense clashes that lasted for a short while.

The report said the Islamic State was able to temporarily penetrate the Syrian Army’s positions before reinforcements from the National Defense Forces (NDF) arrived to help drive back the terrorist combatants in southern Al-Raqqa.

At least a half dozen Syrian Arab Army soldiers and over ten Islamic State terrorists were killed during this intense battle.

Following this battle, the Russian and Syrian air forces carried out several strikes over the Islamic State’s positions between the Homs and Al-Raqqa governorates.

The Islamic State’s latest assault in southern Al-Raqqa comes at a time when they have launched several strikes on the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in the Homs, Deir Ezzor, and Homs governorates.

