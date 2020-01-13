BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) launched a surprise attack along the Syrian-Iraqi border on Monday, the Iraqi security forces reported.
According to the Iraqi security forces, at least three border guards were wounded after the Islamic State terrorists attacked their post near the Al-Waleed Crossing with Syria.
The Al-Waleed border crossing with Syria is located in the Al-Qa’im District of western Al-Anbar, which was previously occupied by the Islamic State until the Iraqi Armed Forces liberated the region in 2017.
Iraq has recently witnessed terrorist attacks targeting their security forces and Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) in several parts of the country.
The Iraqi Armed Forces have worked vigorously to identify and destroy the Islamic State’s sleeper cells across Iraq; this has resulted in several arrests and the elimination of many terrorist hideouts.
