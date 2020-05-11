BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) launched a new attack on Monday that targeted the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

According to a field report from Deir Ezzor, the Islamic State launched an attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in the mountainous area of Jabal Bishri; this resulted in a fierce battle for a few hours on Monday.

The report said the Syrian Army was able to foil the Islamic State attack after killing and wounding several terrorist combatants.

At the same time, another Syrian Army unit confronted an Islamic State faction in the Jabal Al-Sukhnah region, which is located west of the administrative border of Deir Ezzor.

The Islamic State has recently stepped up their attack against the Syrian Arab Army, prompting the latter to increase security measures across eastern and central Syria.

