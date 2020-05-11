BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) launched a new attack on Monday that targeted the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.
According to a field report from Deir Ezzor, the Islamic State launched an attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in the mountainous area of Jabal Bishri; this resulted in a fierce battle for a few hours on Monday.
The report said the Syrian Army was able to foil the Islamic State attack after killing and wounding several terrorist combatants.
At the same time, another Syrian Army unit confronted an Islamic State faction in the Jabal Al-Sukhnah region, which is located west of the administrative border of Deir Ezzor.
The Islamic State has recently stepped up their attack against the Syrian Arab Army, prompting the latter to increase security measures across eastern and central Syria.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.