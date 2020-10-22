BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – For the second time this month, the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) has launched a heavy attack against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops in the eastern countryside of the Hama Governorate.
According to a field report from the Hama Governorate, the Islamic State launched raids on the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in the Ithriya area that is located near an important crossroad.
The Syrian Arab Army was forced to move in reinforcements from nearby areas, along with troops from the National Defense Forces (NDF).
A source from the Syrian Arab Army told Al-Masdar that the Islamic State also hit their positions inside the Al-Sa’an District, which is where the terrorist group previously launched raids against the military.
He would add that the Syrian and Russian air forces are now active over the eastern countryside of Hama, as they attempt to drive back the terrorist group.
Since the start of 2020, the Islamic State has emerged in more areas around central Syria, prompting the Syrian Arab Army to move in reinforcements and establish more checkpoints in eastern Hama, southern Al-Raqqa, and northeast Homs.
