BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) has continued their campaign in the eastern countryside of Hama, as their fighters targeted the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) positions near the Ithriya crossroad.

According to field reports, the Islamic State attacked a Syrian Army unit in eastern Hama on Wednesday, resulting in a number of casualties within the rank of the military.

Not long after the Islamic State launched the attack, the Syrian Arab Army and National Defense Forces (NDF) sent reinforcements to the eastern Hama front in order to drive back the terrorists.

The reinforcements provided much needed relief to the embattled troops, as they were able to drive back the Islamic State terrorists from the Ithriya area.

The following day, the Islamic State once again launched attacks in eastern Hama and Homs, forcing the Syrian Arab Army to respond with a powerful counterassault to drive back the terrorists and prevent and ground from being captured.

As a result of the clashes on Wednesday and Thursday, the Islamic State suffered a large number of casualties, including several dead members of the terrorist group.

Since the start of 2020, the Islamic State has moved their operations from the eastern part of the Badiya Al-Sham region to the Hama and Al-Raqqa governorates, as these areas were not fortified and lacked the necessary forces to protect it.