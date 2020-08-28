BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) launched a heavy attack against the troops of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and National Defense Forces (NDF) in the western countryside of the Deir Ezzor Governorate on Friday.

According to a field report from the Deir Ezzor Governorate, the Islamic State forces launched a number of attacks on the defenses of the Syrian Army and NDF, resulting in several casualties for all parties involved.

The report said the Syrian Army quickly moved in reinforcements to the area after the Islamic State terrorists threatened to overrun several of the military’s points in the desert region of western Deir Ezzor.

The Syrian Army and their allies from the NDF and Jerusalem Brigade (Liwaa Al-Quds) are attempting to thwart the remaining attackers from the Islamic State.

These latest attacks by the Islamic State come in response to the heavy losses inflicted on their forces by the Syrian and Russian armies earlier this week.

Led by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Army and their allies were able to kill and wound scores of Islamic State terrorists in the desert region along the Homs-Deir Ezzor administrative border.

In addition to inflicting scores of casualties within the ranks of ISIS, the Russian and Syrian forces were also able to destroy a number of terrorist hideouts in this vast desert region.