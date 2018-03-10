BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 A.M.) – The so-called Islamic State (ISIS) launched a new offensive tonight that targets the western countryside of the Dara’a Governorate.

ISIS reportedly began the attack by storming the rebel lines at the Al-Ruba’i Checkpoint, which is located just west of Sheikh Sa’ad.

According to the Islamic State’s media wing, their terrorists managed to capture this checkpoint after a short battle with the rebel forces.

Intense clashes are now ongoing at the Sheikh Sa’ad axis, where ISIS is attempting to advance against the rebels.

Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

5 Comments on "ISIS launches big attack in western Daraa"

avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
ziad welds
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

hahaha great that will keep em all busy killing each other while the saa keeps pounding ghouta

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
Translate
10/03/2018 02:08
Assad must stay
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Assad must stay
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

ISIS, here, Is-rat-hell ❓
Turkey, Israel, the friends of the islamics rats. bests friends…

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
Translate
10/03/2018 00:39
Abu bakr
Guest
Abu bakr
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Tell me how much zionist dick can assad and you shias suck for staying Alive looooool

Vote Up-8Vote Down  Reply
Translate
10/03/2018 01:45
Droid
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Droid
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Do you have any experience to share?
When was the last time your sunni ISIS or sunni Alqaeda brothers exchange bullet toward israle? When was the last time your sunni zio wahabbi downed a F16 of Israel?

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
Translate
10/03/2018 02:33
You can call me AL
Guest
You can call me AL
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

FO and get off to Allah Snackbar.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
10/03/2018 04:38