BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 A.M.) – The so-called Islamic State (ISIS) launched a new offensive tonight that targets the western countryside of the Dara’a Governorate.

ISIS reportedly began the attack by storming the rebel lines at the Al-Ruba’i Checkpoint, which is located just west of Sheikh Sa’ad.

According to the Islamic State’s media wing, their terrorists managed to capture this checkpoint after a short battle with the rebel forces.

Intense clashes are now ongoing at the Sheikh Sa’ad axis, where ISIS is attempting to advance against the rebels.