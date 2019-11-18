BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist group launched a big attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions east of Palmyra city on Monday.
According to a military source in the area, the Islamic State launched their attack in the Badiyah Al-Sukhnah region east of Palmyra, where they managed to infiltrate the Syrian Army’s positions after overrunning the latter’s post.
The source said the Islamic State was able to catch the Syrian Army troops in the area off guard, resulting in their brief infiltration before the Syrian and Russian air forces got involved in teh battle.
He would add that Russian warplanes chased the Islamic State terrorists out of the area after killing and wounding several of these militants.
The Syrian Arab Army has been periodically carrying out combing operations in the Badiyah Al-Sukhnah area of eastern Homs; however, the Islamic State uses the large number of caves in the region to evade capture by the military.
ISIS has thrived in the desert region of Syria since their defeat in eastern Syria; this is due to the simple fact that the area is vast and has many mountains that allow them to disappear and regroup before they launch new attacks.
