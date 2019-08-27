BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) launched several attacks against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops in the Deir Ezzor countryside on Tuesday, a source from the military told Al-Masdar News.

According to the source, the Islamic State launched several attacks in the Al-Jalaa area and Badiyah Al-Mayadeen region, killing and wounding a number of Syrian Arab Army soldiers in the process.

The source said the Syrian Air Force responded to these attacks by launching more than five airstrikes on the Islamic State’s positions in the Badiyah Al-Sham region between the Homs and Deir Ezzor governorates.

These Islamic State attacks have become prevalent over the last three months, as they often hit the Syrian Army’s positions and then disappear into the desert.

In addition to targeting the Syrian Army’s positions, the Islamic State also carries out attacks against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) along the eastern region of the Euphrates River Valley.

