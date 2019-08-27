BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) launched several attacks against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops in the Deir Ezzor countryside on Tuesday, a source from the military told Al-Masdar News.
According to the source, the Islamic State launched several attacks in the Al-Jalaa area and Badiyah Al-Mayadeen region, killing and wounding a number of Syrian Arab Army soldiers in the process.
The source said the Syrian Air Force responded to these attacks by launching more than five airstrikes on the Islamic State’s positions in the Badiyah Al-Sham region between the Homs and Deir Ezzor governorates.
These Islamic State attacks have become prevalent over the last three months, as they often hit the Syrian Army’s positions and then disappear into the desert.
In addition to targeting the Syrian Army’s positions, the Islamic State also carries out attacks against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) along the eastern region of the Euphrates River Valley.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.