BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) launched a big attack in two separate parts of central Syria last night.

According to a field report from the Hama Governorate, the Islamic State terrorists targeted the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the Sa’an District of the Salamiyah countryside.

The report said the Syrian Arab Army was able to fend off the Islamic State’s assault after their reinforcements arrived in Sa’an from nearby Salamiyah city.

Shortly after this attack, the Islamic State launched another assault on the Syrian Arab Army’s positions, but this time they targeted the Badiya Al-Sham region in the Homs Governorate.

The Syrian Arab Army was once against able to foil the terrorist attack, but it forced the military to deploy more forces to the Badiya Al-Sham region.

The Islamic State has intensified its attacks in the Hama and Homs governorates since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in Syria.

The terrorist group has taken advantage of the pandemic to carry out ambushes and raids on several sites belonging to not only the Syrian Army, but also, the Iraqi military and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).