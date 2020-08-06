4 1 vote
Rate Article

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) launched a big attack in two separate parts of central Syria last night.

According to a field report from the Hama Governorate, the Islamic State terrorists targeted the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the Sa’an District of the Salamiyah countryside.

The report said the Syrian Arab Army was able to fend off the Islamic State’s assault after their reinforcements arrived in Sa’an from nearby Salamiyah city.

Shortly after this attack, the Islamic State launched another assault on the Syrian Arab Army’s positions, but this time they targeted the Badiya Al-Sham region in the Homs Governorate.

The Syrian Arab Army was once against able to foil the terrorist attack, but it forced the military to deploy more forces to the Badiya Al-Sham region.

The Islamic State has intensified its attacks in the Hama and Homs governorates since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in Syria.

The terrorist group has taken advantage of the pandemic to carry out ambushes and raids on several sites belonging to not only the Syrian Army, but also, the Iraqi military and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Foreign jihadists launch big attack in northern Latakia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Dizzz
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Dizzz
2020-08-06 10:20

The SAA will destroy the NATO backed ISIS criminals, the Syrian people fully back their army and President Assad for a free Syria.

1
Reply
Translate
Abu Bakr
Abu Bakr
2020-08-06 10:48
Reply to  Dizzz

Loooooool you Guys are More than deluded its assad WHO are protected by Nato and America assad lost the war in 2015 he was defeated by isis, he rely on american air cover and russian nato coaltion forces he has no authority to make desicions in syria and now almost 9 years of war the guy cant still defeat few isis lightarmed fighters despite russia America Iran china and coaliton helping him hahaha he Will never be a president and never was never Will be Just like his p***y father

0
Reply
Translate
Dizzz
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Dizzz
2020-08-06 10:43
Rate Article :
     

The SAA protects the Syrian people and President Assad from the NATO/Israeli backed ISIS criminals that are trying to disrupt the region. The freedom loving people of Syria will keep Syria free.

-1
Reply
Translate