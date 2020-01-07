BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 A.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization carried out a powerful attack on two Syrian Arab Army (SAA) buses as they were traveling through the Deir Ezzor countryside on Monday.
According to a military source in Damascus, the terrorists took advantage of the poor weather in the Deir Ezzor Governorate, especially the heavy fog, to ambush the two buses with heavy machine gun fire.
The military source said the Syrian Army buses were traveling through the Al-Mayadeen countryside, when the terrorists ambushed the vehicles near the town of Sabikhan in rural Deir Ezzor.
He would add that the Syrian Army suffered over 35 casualties as a result of the attack, including 15+ killed.
This ambush by the terrorist forces is the deadliest attack that has been carried out this year.
