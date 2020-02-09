BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) suffered heavy casualties over the weekend when a group of Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorists attacked their positions in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate.
According to the reports, the Islamic State fighters ambushed a Syrian Arab Army post near the T-3 Pumping Station, killing and wounding several soldiers before the terrorist group fled the area.
The deadly attack was followed by another ambush from the Islamic State in the Badiya Al-Sukhnah region, prompting the Syrian military to increase its security measures in the eastern region of Homs.
Since the start of the new year, the Islamic State has stepped up their operations in eastern Syria, often targeting the Syrian Army’s positions at night so that they could disappear into the vast desert region between Syria and Iraq.
