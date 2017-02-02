According to a statement released by the pro-ISIS faction in Deraa, Jaish Khaled bin al-Waleed, 32 rebel militants were killed today morning in an ambush by ISIS forces.

The rebels were ambushed while launching an attack on Sahem Al-Joulan dam, in Al-Yarmouk area.

Local activists reported that 11 rebels were killed, including a senior commander, in charge of Liwaa Buroug al-Islam. Sources in Syria also reported that many other fighters were wounded.

Since late 2014, around 500 militants have been killed as a result of fighting between opposition rebel groups, and ISIS affiliated militants in the area.

Suliman Mulhem is a British-Syrian journalist.

