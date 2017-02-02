According to a statement released by the pro-ISIS faction in Deraa, Jaish Khaled bin al-Waleed, 32 rebel militants were killed today morning in an ambush by ISIS forces.

The rebels were ambushed while launching an attack on Sahem Al-Joulan dam, in Al-Yarmouk area.

Local activists reported that 11 rebels were killed, including a senior commander, in charge of Liwaa Buroug al-Islam. Sources in Syria also reported that many other fighters were wounded.

Advertisement

Since late 2014, around 500 militants have been killed as a result of fighting between opposition rebel groups, and ISIS affiliated militants in the area.

Follow Reporter on Twitter for Updates: @SulimanM98

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  British YPG fighter took his own life to avoid capture from ISIS
Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "ISIS kills 30+ rebel fighters in Deraa ambush"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Que se maten entre ellos sin duda es buena noticia.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
  -  Translate
  
03/02/2017 03:04
Daeshbags Sux
Member
Master
Upvoted
Rookie Mentor
Commenter
Daeshbags Sux
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

“Dumb all over, a little ugly on the sides”-FZ

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
  -  Translate
  
03/02/2017 11:50
wpDiscuz