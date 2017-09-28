DAMASCUS, SYRIA (12:30 A.M.) – After briefly losing control of Al-Suwar, a key junction town some 50 kilometers east of Deir Ezzor city, jihadist forces launched a powerful counterattack earlier today to drive the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) out of the former ISIS stronghold in eastern Syria.

Before the Kurdish-led SDF managed to setup a defensive perimeter around the town, ISIS belligerents attacked Al-Suwar from its southern and northern axes on Thursday morning and threw two car bombs and dozens of seasoned fighters into the assault.

While firefights are yet to each a conclusion, ISIS has nevertheless retaken roughly half of the town according to a source close to Al-Masdar News. Meanwhile, SDF reinforcements are being rushed along the M7-highway to foil the ongoing jihadist attack.

In the same time, some reports from pro-Kurdish outlets indicate that SDF forward units have managed cross the Khabur River and secure Al-Suwar’s eastern entrance while clashes continue inside the town itself.

In the coming weeeks, SDF commanders hope their ongoing ‘Al-Jazirah Storm’ offensive will slice adrift ISIS-held territory in Hasakah province from the Islamic State mainland, possibly prompting a preemptive tactical retreat by ISIS commanders.

Discuss

1 Comment on "ISIS kicks off do-or-die counterattack in Deir Ezzor, retakes lost turf at Khabur River"

hestroy
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
hestroy
Good news, indeed.

28/09/2017 13:56
