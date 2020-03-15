BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) has issued a travel warning to its fighters this past week, urging them to avoid countries that have coronavirus outbreaks.

According to scholar Aymenn Al-Tamimi, the Islamic State’s Al-Naba newsletter published a list of directives on how to handle this latest epidemic.

The newsletter included various Hadiths on how to deal with illness: “On the authority of Abu Huraira (may God be pleased with him: the Messenger of God (SAWS) said: “And flee from the one afflicted with leprosy as you flee from the lion”- (narrated by al-Bukhari).”

Some of the Hadiths mentioned ways to deal with the illness like placing your hand on your mouth when sneezing: “On the authority of Abu Huraira (may God be pleased with him): he said: “The Messenger of God (SAWS) would place his hand or clothing on his mouth when he sneezed, and in this way reduced or diminished his voice”-(narrated by Abu Dawud).”

Furthermore, Al-Arabiya reported that ISIS called on its fighters to avoid these countries where the coronavirus has broken out: “healthy people should refrain from entering virus-hit states, and infected people should not exit them,”

While ISIS does not control large areas in Iraq, Syria, and Libya, they do maintain several sleeper cells in these countries that they occasionally activate to carry out sporadic attacks throughout these nations.

ISIS already has the brain-AIDS and, BTW, the ISIS infection led more people infected to death than the pretty low lethal COVID-19… In fact, COVID-19 is a mutation of the 2002 SARS and SARS had a 10x bigger lethality rate.
Better get the COVID-19 rather than the ISIS-plague as the lethality rate in its ranks is much higher than with the the Middle-Ages Black Death, the 1918 Spanish-Flu or than being a Jew in Auschwitz since the ISIS plague is treated just like a cockroaches infestation, therefore, pest control methods are applied.

2020-03-15