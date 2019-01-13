Islamic State militants are “living their final moments” in the last enclave they hold near the Iraqi border, where U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are attacking them, an SDF official said on Sunday.

A defeat of the jihadists in the enclave would wipe out Islamic State’s territorial foothold on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.

A spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition said the SDF were making “great progress … but the fight continues”.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a coalition of militias led by the Kurdish YPG, have driven Islamic State from a swathe of northern and eastern Syria with the help of the U.S.-led coalition over the last four years.

Mustafa Bali, SDF media office head, said the SDF had stepped up attacks in the last two days and taken control of the area between the Islamic State enclave and the Iraqi border, cutting an escape route.

“They are living the final moments and realize that this battle is the battle to eliminate them,” he added.

U.S. President Donald Trump last month announced he would withdraw U.S. forces from Syria, declaring they had succeeded in their mission to defeat Islamic State and were no longer needed.

Since then, U.S. officials have given mixed messages. On Friday, the U.S.-led coalition said it had started the pullout, but officials later said only equipment, not troops, were going.

 

 

Source: Reuters

Sdf is indeed in the outskirts of Susah. Once this is take n, only three villages remain. Will the survivors swim the river and disappear in the Badiya, like hundreds before? At least they will lose their heavy arms that way.

2019-01-13 22:46
Another ” final ” ISIS stronghold, one of dozens said to be overran since the early months of 2017.
My question is for these strongholds to survive who or what bodies have been supplying ISIS groups with weapons ,food, logistics and ammunition? And furthermore from what locations have the supplies been arriving from ?
Somebody must know!

2019-01-13 23:40