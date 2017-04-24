BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:25 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is on the verge of liberating the strategic Al-Sha’er Gas Fields after making a big push in northeastern Palmyra today.

Led by the ISIS Hunters, the Syrian Arab Army liberated several points overlooking the Al-Sha’er Gas Fields today, killing and wounding many Islamic State (ISIL) militants in the process.

According to the ISIS Hunters, their forces liberated Points 969, 7, 1108, 1132, and 1062 near the Al-Sha’er Gas Fields, leaving the Islamic State with their backs against the wall at this site.

Advertisement

If the Syrian Armed Forces manage to liberate the Al-Sha’er Gas Fields, they will will have successfully secured the northern countryside of Palmyra.

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Al-Qaeda captures checkpoint in northern Homs amid deadly overnight raid
 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

Discuss - Status: Comment system is currently experiencing problems.

1 Comment on "ISIS Hunters on the verge of liberating the strategic Al-Sha’er Gas Fields"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
prince teutonic
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

They must go south of Palmyra and liberate Al-Busayri crossroads before US supported FSA does…

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
Today 18:46
wpDiscuz