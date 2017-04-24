BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:25 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is on the verge of liberating the strategic Al-Sha’er Gas Fields after making a big push in northeastern Palmyra today.

Led by the ISIS Hunters, the Syrian Arab Army liberated several points overlooking the Al-Sha’er Gas Fields today, killing and wounding many Islamic State (ISIL) militants in the process.

According to the ISIS Hunters, their forces liberated Points 969, 7, 1108, 1132, and 1062 near the Al-Sha’er Gas Fields, leaving the Islamic State with their backs against the wall at this site.

If the Syrian Armed Forces manage to liberate the Al-Sha’er Gas Fields, they will will have successfully secured the northern countryside of Palmyra.