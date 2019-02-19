BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have seized almost all of the Islamic State’s (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) eastern Euphrates pocket after several weeks of intense fighting.

However, the last few hundred yards of ISIS-occupied territory is proving incredibly difficult to penetrate as several terrorists refuse to surrender their positions to the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

While a prisoner exchange was finally conducted on Monday, the two sides are preparing for another round of clashes in the eastern part of the Euphrates River Valley.

With virtually nowhere to retreat, these last Islamic State terrorists may choose to make the dangerous attempt to evade the SDF troops and cross into Iraq’s Al-Anbar Governorate.

Dozens of Islamic State fighters were reportedly successful in crossing into Iraq from eastern Syria recently, prompting Hashd Al-Sha’abi to beef up their presence along the border.

 

News Desk
The International News Desk reports on issues and events world wide.

Discuss

Long Live Syria
Long Live Syria
Dump Nitrous oxide (Laughing gas) on them. They will not go to heaven but they will surely die laughing to h**l.

2019-02-19 15:17
Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
Actually, nitrous oxide is more making you euphoric than making you laugh. You feel a bit like being drunk except it doesn’t makes you dumb and after you stop with the inhaler mask, effect stops in about a minute… In aerosol, you may need impressive concentrations to have a very mild anaesthesia effect… Actually, ANY type of chemical weapon, even tear gas, are banned for the military, while it’s OK for the police… Same for hollow point bullets : all the cops use it, but it’s banned for the military… To give you an idea, some maximum-expansion 9mm ‘cop’ bullets… Read more »

2019-02-19 16:31
Long Live Syria
Long Live Syria
@ DBS, then may be SDF should use Sleeping Gas 🙂

2019-02-19 18:54
Karel Vd Geest
Breaking : busses are going to the tent camp to evacuate civilians. Is this the final surrender? A battle while the civilians remain will be a slaughter as there is no shelter, cover, in a tent camp.The best end will be either a surrender or let the civilians go and fight it out. SDF made it clear, there will be no evacuation a la Raqqah. Surrender or die.

Info based on a locally present tweeter.

2019-02-19 17:15
Karel Vd Geest
Photos are being posted, not only busses but trucks also. Reporters are present among the busses. Seems SDF expects thousands of civilians instead of the earlier reported app a thousand. Seems IS still not surrendering, but apparently unable to prevent civilians from leaving.

Sources now several present tweeter among whom woofer at twitter and zani amedi. Huge if correct.

2019-02-19 17:34
Karel Vd Geest
Woofer just tweeted last bus has left Bahguz. And now? Surrender or the final bombardment and attack?

2019-02-19 19:36
Nestor Arapa
Lo mejor abrir un corredor a lo largo del camino hacia Irak e ir eliminando en el trayecto con ayuda de Hashd Al-Sha’abi.

2019-02-19 18:22
Rex
Rex
I like how ‘isis’ is the excuse to steal Syrian lands. I can say all trumps wealth is being attacked by isis and therefore I need to take it for safekeeping….’or the terorist win…save the children and buy energy efficient .. ‘. Etc etc. next on the agenda after securing all the oil food and water is starvation

2019-02-19 19:49