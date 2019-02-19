BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have seized almost all of the Islamic State’s (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) eastern Euphrates pocket after several weeks of intense fighting.

However, the last few hundred yards of ISIS-occupied territory is proving incredibly difficult to penetrate as several terrorists refuse to surrender their positions to the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

While a prisoner exchange was finally conducted on Monday, the two sides are preparing for another round of clashes in the eastern part of the Euphrates River Valley.

With virtually nowhere to retreat, these last Islamic State terrorists may choose to make the dangerous attempt to evade the SDF troops and cross into Iraq’s Al-Anbar Governorate.

Dozens of Islamic State fighters were reportedly successful in crossing into Iraq from eastern Syria recently, prompting Hashd Al-Sha’abi to beef up their presence along the border.

