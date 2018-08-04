BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:35 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS) suffered another major setback in Syria this week after a string of losses in the southern part of the country.

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) dealt a lethal blow to the so-called ‘caliphate’ on Saturday, when their troops seized the last border points that were under the Islamic State’s control in eastern Syria.

According to the official spokesperson for the SDF, their troops managed to capture the entire desert of eastern Deir Ezzor and secure the Al-Hasakah provincial border this weekend.

With these imperative advances, the Syrian Democratic Forces have now expelled the Islamic State from all border points north of the strategic city of Albukamal The SDF spokesperson did add that ISIS still maintains a small presence in the Deir Ezzor Governorate, but they should be defeated in the coming days. Below is a video of the SDF troops seizing the Islamic State’s last positions along the Iraqi border:

Advertisements