BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:55 P.M.) – The leadership of ISIS forces based along the border between Lebanon and Syria is seeking a deal with Lebanese military authorities in which its hopelessly besieged militants can be evacuated to Deir Ezzor (an administrative province in eastern Syria), according to some reports.

Lebanon’s Al-Akhbar News outlet claims that the top leader of the terrorist group’s isolated bastion in the region, Muawfaq Abu al-Sus, has contacted one Major General ‘Abbas Ibrahim, an intelligence chief within the Lebanese Army, at some point over the last week regarding the issue of evacuation.

The Islamic State military leader allegedly asked for a safe route to the city of al-Mayadin in the Syria’s Deir Ezzor Governorate.

The Lebanese general reportedly rejected the demand on the grounds that a ceasefire first had to be established before an evacuation settlement was even discussed. Major General Ibrahim is said to have even have made his own demand, asking for information on Lebanese soldiers that have been kidnapped by ISIS forces in the past.

Muawfaq Abu al-Sus, in turn, turned down the request on the grounds that he and his men would first need to be evacuated to Deir Ezzor before such details were surrendered to Lebanese military intelligence.

Considering the dire strategic predicament that ISIS forces along the Syrian-Lebanese border find themselves in and combining this with the understanding that the Syrian and Lebanese armies most likely wish to keep their losses to a minimum, it is highly possible that such under the table discussions between representatives of the terrorist group and military authorities are in fact taking place.