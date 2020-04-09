BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – Five missiles hit a U.S. airbase in Afghanistan on Thursday, but there were no reports of human casualties, security officials said in the troubled country.

“Five rockets were fired at Bagram Air Force Base early in the morning,” said the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission on Twitter.

“There are no dead or injured.”

The missiles targeted the largest US military base in Afghanistan, and were fired from a parked vehicle in a neighboring village.

Later, ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.

Although the United States and the Taliban signed an agreement to withdraw from there nearly two months ago, NATO and government forces there remain vulnerable to successive attacks.

