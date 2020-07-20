BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – On Sunday, the Syrian Democratic Forces said that they arrested the Islamic State emir responsible for distributing financial salaries to members of the terrorist cells and their collaborators in the eastern countryside of the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

The SDF said that it arrested a number of ISIS cell members on the third day of the second phase of their military campaign to deter terrorism.

They stressed that their forces will continue to work in coordination with the Deir Ezzor Military Council and the Women’s Protection Forces (YPJ) and with the participation of the Internal Security Forces in its military campaign to pursue the remnants of ISIS and eliminate its sleeper cells.

On June 4, the Syrian Democratic Forces started the second phase of the “Deterring Terrorism” campaign targeting the areas and villages east of the Euphrates.

Despite losing its strongholds east of the Euphrates, the Islamic State has relied on its sleeper cells to wreak havoc on the territories controlled by the SDF, Syrian Arab Army (SAA), and Iraqi forces.

