BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorists in the southern governorate of Daraa this week pledged their allegiance to the new leader of the group.

The terrorist group’s official media wing released several photos on Wednesday that showed their fighters in the Daraa Governorate pledging their allegiance to the new Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurayshi.

While the Islamic State controls no areas in southern Syria, they do maintain several sleeper cells inside the Al-Quneitra, Daraa, and Al-Sweida governorates.

The Islamic State were previously active in these governorates of southern Syria before their defeat at the hands of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the Summer of 2018.

This latest move comes just a week after the terrorist group’s long-time leader and founder Abu Ibrahim Al-Baghdadi killed himself during a U.S. raid on his position in the Idlib Governorate town of Barisha.

