FILE PHOTO Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters © Erik de Castro / Reuters

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – The Islamic State’s (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) last stand in eastern Deir Ezzor is nearing its end after several months of fighting the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

According to a new report from eastern Syria, the Syrian Democratic Forces scored a huge advance in the last 24 hours, seizing at least half of the Baghouz Camp from the Islamic State terrorists.

Furthermore, the Syrian Democratic Forces also managed to eliminate a large number of Islamic State fighters that were holed up at the northern end of the Baghouz Camp.

The Syrian Democratic Forces reportedly killed more than 150 Islamic State terrorists that were holding the northeastern part of the Baghouz Camp.

It is now just a matter of time before the Islamic State concedes the last 300 or so square meters of the Baghouz Camp to the Syrian Democratic Forces.

CONGRATS!!

