BEIRUT, LÍBANO (1:20 P.M.) – El Estado Islámico (ISIS / ISIL / IS / Daesh) llevó a cabo un nuevo ataque contra un vehículo del Ejército Árabe Sirio (SAA) que viajaba en el noreste del campo de la Gobernación de Daraa el miércoles.
Según la declaración oficial del grupo terrorista, sus combatientes detonaron bombas en la carretera mientras el vehículo que transportaba a las tropas del ejército sirio viajaba por la ciudad de Khirbet Ghazaleh, que está cerca de la frontera con la gobernación de Al-Sweida.
Todavía no se conoce el número total de muertos, ya que el ejército sirio no ha comentado sobre este reclamo del Estado Islámico.
El Estado Islámico, como el Ejército Sirio Libre (FSA) y Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), tiene células durmientes activas en la Gobernación de Daraa.
Estas células durmientes llevan a cabo ataques esporádicos contra el ejército sirio y sus aliados en las provincias de Al-Quneitra, Daraa y Al-Sweida.
El ejército sirio ha tratado de prevenir estos ataques desplegando más soldados en este frente en el sur de Siria; sin embargo, los militantes a menudo detienen sus ataques hasta que los militares bajan la guardia.
