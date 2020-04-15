BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:25 A.M.) – A mass grave containing the remains of hundreds of Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers was unearthed in the Al-Raqqa Governorate this week, a new report from northern Syria revealed.

According to the reports, the mass grave was uncovered by locals in the village of Hamrat, near Tal Zidan, in the eastern countryside of the Al-Raqqa Governorate.

The Sputnik Arabic publication quoted a local source as saying that the remains found in the grave belonged to the Syrian soldiers that were executed in August of 2014 by the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh).

ISIS captured the Tabaqa Airport on August 24, 2014 after a short campaign in the Al-Raqqa Governorate.

Following the capture of the Tabaqa Airport, the Islamic State terrorists marched hundreds of captured soldiers, mostly conscripts, to a desert area in Al-Raqqa, where they later executed the men by gunfire.

The correspondent indicated that the soldiers and garrison officers of the Tabaqa Military Airport who were captured by the terrorist organization were transferred to its headquarters at the Brick Factory near the Hamarat region, 20 km east of Raqqa, and the organization was using it as a headquarters for carrying out the executions.

In turn, Yasser Al-Khamis, leader of the Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) primary response team, said in press statements that the new cemetery contains (200 to 250) bodies, buried in a large crater near Tel Zidan east of Raqqa, which is the 25th mass grave unearthed in the governorate.

It is noteworthy that 25 mass graves were discovered in Al-Raqqa governorate, which had been under the control of the Islamic State for two years and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Jabhat Al-Nusra two years prior to that.

Advertisements