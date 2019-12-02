BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) carried out a new attack on Monday against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops deployed to the eastern countryside the Homs Governorate, a source from the military told Al-Masdar News this evening.
According to the source, the Islamic State began their attacks on Sunday when their terrorists stormed the Syrian Army’s positions near the T-3 Pumping Station.
The source said while the Syrian Army was able to defeat the Islamic State attack, they suffered some casualties as a result of the fierce clashes.
On Monday, the Islamic State once again reemerged near the T-3 Pumping Station as they attacked the Syrian Army and NDF troops in this part of the Badiya Al-Sham region of eastern Homs.
More clashes were reported at the Arwad Dam in northeastern Homs by the military source. The Islamic State reportedly tried to ambush the Syrian Army troops were deployed in the Arwad Dam area; however, the attack was foiled before the terrorists could inflict any casualties within the military’s ranks.
In response to these latest attacks by the Islamic State, the Syrian Air Force has carried out several airstrikes over the Badiya Al-Sham region, with a large number of their strikes concentrating on the terrorist group’s suspected positions in the mountains near Al-Sukhnah.
