BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization announced on Telegram last night that they were responsible for the bombing of the gas pipeline between Egypt and Israel.

Reuters quoted witnesses as saying that an explosion hit a gas pipeline in the northern Sinai Peninsula of Egypt on Thursday, causing a major blast in the process.

They added that flames and columns of thick smoke rose from the pipeline in their description of the scene from where they saw the event from and around the city of Al-Arish.

It was not clear how much damage to the pipeline was.

No further details were released.