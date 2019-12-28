BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:15 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) claimed an attack on the U.S. base in the eastern countryside of the Deir Ezzor Governorate on Friday.

According to the Islamic State’s statement on their official channel, Al-Amaq, their terrorists fired eight Katyusha rockets at the U.S. base that is located around the Al-‘Umar Oil Field.

No casualties were reported after this attack. Furthermore, the U.S. has yet to comment on this alleged rocket assault by the terrorist group.

This alleged rocket attack by the Islamic State was carried out before the rocket assault on Iraq’s K-1 Base in the Kirkuk Governorate.

No group has claimed responsibility for that attack; however, some media outlets have claimed that the U.S. believes the Iranian-backed forces are behind these strikes.

