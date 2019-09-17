DAMASCUS, SYRIA (10:45 A.M.) – Leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS-ISIL-IS) has released a new audio message as the group suffers devastating defeats in Syria and Iraq.

In the 30-minute audio recording released by the group’s media wing, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi urges his fighters to spare no efforts to free ISIS detainees and women held in prisons and detention camps.

“How a Muslim can enjoy life when Muslim women are held in “prisons of humiliation run by Crusaders and their Shia followers”.

Tens of thousands of fighters and other members of the group are held in detention centers across northern Syria and in Iraq.

In Hasakah province, located in northwest Syria, al-Hawl camp is home to nearly 73,000 people, mostly families of ISIS jihadists.

Al-Baghdadi also boasted his group’s ability to carry on attacks in various countries worldwide in spite of the military campaign being waged against them by world powers.

“Coordinated attacks (conducted by ISIS across the region) are unprecedented in modern jihadist history. In four days, [ISIS] attacked in eight countries and on 92 targets, all specified in timing & targets. Not long after, [ISIS] attacked in 11 countries, in 61 operations in three days; then last year, within 10 days, in 10 wilayat, 152 operations”, he said.

Among the countries in which ISIS is actively operating are Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, Central and Western Africa, East Asia and North Africa (Tunisia and Libya).

The audio speech was cherished by ISIS followers who posted leaflets expressing support and pledging allegiance to Baghdadi as the Caliphate of Muslim nation.

Earlier, a Russian diplomat said that up to 3000 militants with links to ISIS terror group still remain in Syria

