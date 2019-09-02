BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 A.m.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) has carried out a new ambush against the Syrian military this week, targeting their forces inside the Daraa Governorate.

According to a military report, the Islamic State carried out the ambush along the Hirak-Izraa Road; this resulted in the death of one soldier.

The Islamic State would later claim responsibility for this attack in the Daraa Governorate.

The attack by the Islamic State on Monday marked the first time since they lost the Yarmouk Basin that their sleeper cells have attacked the Syrian Army in Daraa.

 

Member
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
steven clark
Surely the SAA will need to get a handle on this as quickly as possible…need to start going door to door…

2019-09-03 01:07
Nestor Arapa
En esta zona Israel a poyaba a los terroristas.

2019-09-03 03:03
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Israel has no interests in it : their goal is to oust IRGC, not at working with lunatics willing to create a dumb caliphate at their door.

2019-09-03 09:45
Dave
Dave
Perhaps IS-real asked them to get back at Syria (=Hezbollah).

2019-09-03 10:31
Long Live Syria
Long Live Syria
In the last 1 week whether the HTS Jihadis have taken summer vacation break or SAA & Russians have scared them so much that they don’t wanna leave the safety of Idlib? There is absolutely no news & updates from the front lines except for the aerial bombing.

I think Daesh better move to else where, they are becoming a real PITA with these small pin prixs.

2019-09-03 12:17