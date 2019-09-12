BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:50 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) resumed their attacks against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Al-Raqqa Governorate this week.

According to local reports, an Islamic State sleeper cell in the Al-Tabaqa area attacked a group of SDF fights, killing and wounding at least ten fighters.

The reports said the attack occurred at an SDF checkpoint south of Tabaqa city; it did not specify if there were any Islamic State casualties.

Both the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Syrian Democratic Forces have faced the brunt of the Islamic State’s attacks since they lost almost all of their territory inside Syria.

While the SDF controls most of the Al-Raqqa Governorate (Syrian Army controls some areas), the Islamic State sleeper cells have managed to remain active by carrying out sporadic attacks that often cause several casualties.

