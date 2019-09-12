BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:50 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) resumed their attacks against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Al-Raqqa Governorate this week.
According to local reports, an Islamic State sleeper cell in the Al-Tabaqa area attacked a group of SDF fights, killing and wounding at least ten fighters.
The reports said the attack occurred at an SDF checkpoint south of Tabaqa city; it did not specify if there were any Islamic State casualties.
Both the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Syrian Democratic Forces have faced the brunt of the Islamic State’s attacks since they lost almost all of their territory inside Syria.
While the SDF controls most of the Al-Raqqa Governorate (Syrian Army controls some areas), the Islamic State sleeper cells have managed to remain active by carrying out sporadic attacks that often cause several casualties.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.