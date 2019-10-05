BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) carried out a new attack against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops in the Deir Ezzor Governorate this weekend.

According to a statement released by the terrorist group, the Islamic State planted a roadside bomb along the Syrian Army’s supply route in the Badiyah Al-Mayadeen area of western Deir Ezzor.

The terrorist attack in the Badiyah Al-Mayadeen region resulted in the death of one Syrian Arab Army officer.

This latest attack by the Islamic State comes just a month after the Syrian Arab Army carried out a large-scale operation in this area to eliminate the terrorist group’s cells.

