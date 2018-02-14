BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:15 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS) launched a massive offensive in the southern suburbs of Damascus, today, targeting the Islamist rebels inside the imperative Yarmouk Camp District.

ISIS began the offensive on Tuesday by storming Haifa Street in western Yarmouk; this led to a fierce confrontation with the Islamist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

Following an intense battle, the Islamic State was able to capture Haifa Street, forcing the remaining Islamist rebels to retreat towards the northern part of the Yarmouk Camp.

As a result of this advance, the Islamic State has captured most of the Yarmouk Camp, leaving only a small portion of the district under the control of the Islamist rebels.