BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS) has released a new newsletter from their Al-Naba’ publication, which appears to be a follow up on their previous article in which the terrorist group instructed its followers on how to deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The terrorist group began their newsletter by stating that God “has imposed something of His painful torment on the nations of His creation,” claiming that this is God’s response to idolatrous nations.

While ISIS does not specifically call the virus by its official name, they do highlight the impacts the illness has had on the world’s population.

The newsletter’s author then calls on God to increase the torment against the idolatrous nations and protect the believers from any harm.

“We ask God to increase their torment and save the believers from all that. Indeed He is harsh of punishment against the one who rebels against Him, and merciful to the one who obeys Him and stands with Him,” the terrorist group said, as quoted by researcher Aymenn Al-Jawad.

The terrorist group stated that this illness has forced the “crusader nations” to go into retreat and increase the presence of their militaries inside their own countries in order to contain the spread of the virus.

For a full translation of the interview, please see the following link: http://www.aymennjawad.org/2020/03/islamic-state-editorial-on-the-coronavirus

 

Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Which "God"? There are more than 4200 gods on market! And none ever existed!
And bas news, anti-epidemics procedures is already stopping spread in one of the most kafir nations on Earth, I'm speaking about China where Muslims are sent in re-education camps where they have to drink alcohol and eat pig.
BTW, if there was a "god", look at what is left from ISIS' "state"…
God isn't on ISIS side : they're TARFU (Totally And Royally FÜCKED-UP)

Peter Buckley
Guest
Peter Buckley
Allah promises in the Qur'an to terrorize non-Muslims:
"We will cast terror into the hearts of those who disbelieve for what they have associated with Allah of which He had not sent down authority. And their refuge will be the Fire, and wretched is the residence of the wrongdoers." (Qur'an 3:151)
"When your Lord inspired to the angels, 'I am with you, so strengthen those who have believed. I will cast terror into the hearts of those who disbelieved, so strike upon the necks and strike from them every fingertip.'" (Qur'an 8:12)

José Moraes Moraes
Guest
José Moraes Moraes
Risível!
O deus dele é satanás, e se for ver que tem mais culpa dos dois, os terroristas ganham de longe.

ty ty
Guest
ty ty
I guess that means America and ISIS are going down

