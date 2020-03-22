BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS) has released a new newsletter from their Al-Naba’ publication, which appears to be a follow up on their previous article in which the terrorist group instructed its followers on how to deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The terrorist group began their newsletter by stating that God “has imposed something of His painful torment on the nations of His creation,” claiming that this is God’s response to idolatrous nations.
While ISIS does not specifically call the virus by its official name, they do highlight the impacts the illness has had on the world’s population.
The newsletter’s author then calls on God to increase the torment against the idolatrous nations and protect the believers from any harm.
“We ask God to increase their torment and save the believers from all that. Indeed He is harsh of punishment against the one who rebels against Him, and merciful to the one who obeys Him and stands with Him,” the terrorist group said, as quoted by researcher Aymenn Al-Jawad.
The terrorist group stated that this illness has forced the “crusader nations” to go into retreat and increase the presence of their militaries inside their own countries in order to contain the spread of the virus.
For a full translation of the interview, please see the following link: http://www.aymennjawad.org/2020/03/islamic-state-editorial-on-the-coronavirus
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.