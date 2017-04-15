DAMASCUS, SYRIA (6:45 P.M.) – Following numerous swift gains earlier in the day, the Kurdish-led ‘Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) proceeded to capture the entire Alexandria suburb in the southern sector of Tabqa city on Saturday.

In addition, the US-backed militia seized Ayed Al-Saghir village directly west of Tabqa.

Around 50 ISIS insurgents were neutralized on Saturday alone in a large-scale offensive which began overnight with US choppers swarming the city and its outskirts.

Roughly 15% of the Islamic State bastion has now been brought under Kurdish control. The military operation to liberate Tabqa city officially marks stage four of the Euphrates Wrath offensive, a source embedded with the SDF told Al-Masdar News.

Chris Tomson
Student currently living in Denmark. Special focus on news from Syria, MENA map-making and strategical military analysis.

