BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS) terror organization has refused to surrender their last positions in southern Syria, despite being fully surrounded by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).
Over the course of 72 hours, the Islamic State has managed to repel all of the Syrian Arab Army’s attempted advances at the strategic Al-Safa Mountain.
While the Syrian military has the superior numbers and air power, the Islamic State possesses the territorial advantage, which is includes the high ground over east Sweida.
As a result of the Islamic State’s territorial advantage, the Syrian Arab Army has been forced to meticulously move through this rugged terrain in east Sweida.
Below is a video from the Syrian Arab Army’s ongoing attack against the Islamic State in the Badiya Al-Sham region of the Sweida Governorate:
?fref=pb&hc_location=profile_browser
94
- 94Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.