BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS) terror organization has refused to surrender their last positions in southern Syria, despite being fully surrounded by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

Over the course of 72 hours, the Islamic State has managed to repel all of the Syrian Arab Army’s attempted advances at the strategic Al-Safa Mountain.

While the Syrian military has the superior numbers and air power, the Islamic State possesses the territorial advantage, which is includes the high ground over east Sweida.

As a result of the Islamic State’s territorial advantage, the Syrian Arab Army has been forced to meticulously move through this rugged terrain in east Sweida.

Below is a video from the Syrian Arab Army’s ongoing attack against the Islamic State in the Badiya Al-Sham region of the Sweida Governorate:

n.md.148
n.md.148
God always wins – it is a matter of time for zio terrorists to be sent to the perm abyss as reward

2018-08-21 14:34
Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
“God always wins”
=> Can’t win when you don’t even exist…

“it is a matter of time for zio terrorists”
=> Ah? Iran’s proxies are “zio” now?

“to be sent to the perm abyss as reward”
=> Just 6 feet under…

2018-08-21 16:40