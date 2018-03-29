BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:25 A.M.) – The so-called Islamic State (ISIS) launched a massive offensive in the Deir Ezzor Governorate, yesterday, targeting the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions near the key town of Al-Mayadeen.

ISIS began the assault by detonating a car bomb at the Syrian Army’s front-lines; this would be followed by a series of intense clashes that lasted for much of the night.

On Thursday morning, the Islamic State resumed their offensive by attacking the Syrian Army’s positions at the southwestern outskirts of Al-Mayadeen.

No gains have been reported.

The primary goal of this ISIS offensive appears to be the capture of Al-Mayadeen, which was once their de-facto capital after they lost Raqqa city late last year.

With the Syrian and Russian air forces grounded due to ongoing sandstorm in eastern Syria, the Islamic State has taken the opportunity to expand their presence in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

