BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:25 A.M.) – The so-called Islamic State (ISIS) launched a massive offensive in the Deir Ezzor Governorate, yesterday, targeting the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions near the key town of Al-Mayadeen.
ISIS began the assault by detonating a car bomb at the Syrian Army’s front-lines; this would be followed by a series of intense clashes that lasted for much of the night.
On Thursday morning, the Islamic State resumed their offensive by attacking the Syrian Army’s positions at the southwestern outskirts of Al-Mayadeen.
No gains have been reported.
The primary goal of this ISIS offensive appears to be the capture of Al-Mayadeen, which was once their de-facto capital after they lost Raqqa city late last year.
With the Syrian and Russian air forces grounded due to ongoing sandstorm in eastern Syria, the Islamic State has taken the opportunity to expand their presence in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.
37 9
- 46Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.