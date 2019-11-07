BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) carried out a new attack against the Syrian state this evening, as the terrorist group targeted the latter’s fuel transport in the Al-Raqqa Governorate.

According to the terrorist group’s official media wing, the Islamic State fired rockets at a government fuel transport that was traveling through the Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) territories in the Bariyat Al-Jadaydat area of Al-Raqqa.

No further details have been released at this time.

This latest report comes at the same time that a powerful explosion took place at the Baniyas Oil Refinery in the Tartous Governorate.

According to reports from Baniyas, an oil tanker exploded at the refinery, killing one person and wounding two others.

Advertisements