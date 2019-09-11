BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Islamic State’s (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) attacks have dwindled over the last week after the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) completed their first major combing operation in the region around the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

Backed by the National Defense Forces (NDF), the Syrian Army was able to eliminate several Islamic State cells in this desert area over the course of several days, paving the way for their forces to impose complete control over the Al-Fidah area.

According to a military source in Deir Ezzor city, since the operation was carried out by the armed forces, the Islamic State hasn’t carried out any attack against the army or NDF in this desert region in eastern Syria.

The source added that the Islamic State is believed to be regrouping inside the desert region that stretches from western Deir Ezzor to Homs.

The Islamic State has been active at this front since they were expelled from the cities of Al-Sukhnah and Palmyra (var. Tadmur) in 2017.

