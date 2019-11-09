BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:15 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) carried out a new attack against the Syrian Arab Army this week, as their terrorists targeted a bus filled with soldiers that were traveling through the Daraa countryside.

According to a report from the Daraa Governorate, the Islamic State sleeper cell attacked the Syrian Army bus as it was traveling through the town of Rakham.

The total number of casualties as a result of this attack is still unknown.

This latest attack by the Islamic State marks the second time this month that they have targeted the Syrian Army troops inside the Daraa Governorate.

